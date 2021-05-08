FY2021 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

PFGC stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

