FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cedar Fair, L.P. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

FUN stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 14.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

