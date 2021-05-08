FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Soliton, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Soliton in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Soliton alerts:

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SOLY. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Soliton by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Soliton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Soliton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Soliton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.