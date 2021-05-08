FY2022 EPS Estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of SWBI opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

