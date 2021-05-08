FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Issued By KeyCorp

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of BWA opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

