FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

