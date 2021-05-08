G.Research Lowers Kirby (NYSE:KEX) to Hold

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KEX. Gabelli cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE KEX opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $127,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,992.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $902,478 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 222.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Kirby by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

