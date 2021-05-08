Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $141.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 553,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a one year low of $73.81 and a one year high of $233.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.