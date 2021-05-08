Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $109,175.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $21,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $228.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

