GAPS Price Down 89.6% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One GAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 89.6% against the dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $255.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,589.10 or 1.01508493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00049815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00227720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001737 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

