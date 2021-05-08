Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Holdings Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,723 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Garmin were worth $42,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $143.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

