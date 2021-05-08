Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,116 shares of company stock valued at $61,963,568. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 753,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.