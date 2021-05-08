Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

