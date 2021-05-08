Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.36 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.50. 2,644,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.14. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

