Garner Asset Management Corp Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam raised its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.78. The company had a trading volume of 935,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,464. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.53 and its 200-day moving average is $238.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.