Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 490 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. 1,473,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,071. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

