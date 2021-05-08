Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 720 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,704,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $15,223,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 111,535 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 197,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.