Gatechain Token Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00082028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00791620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00103833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,577.58 or 0.09514920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

