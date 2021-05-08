Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geberit has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

