Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.02

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $129.72 million and $7.29 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.26 or 0.00791186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00104296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,676.20 or 0.09611115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

