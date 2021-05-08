Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYY opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.84.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

