General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

