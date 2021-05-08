General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.22. General Motors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.500-5.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

