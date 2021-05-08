Genesis Shards (GS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.37 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $21.19 million and $1.37 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00002973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00253979 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 71,648.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01114931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 365.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.01 or 0.00745838 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.