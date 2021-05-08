Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,724 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,366 shares of company stock worth $1,509,160. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.