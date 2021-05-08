Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

