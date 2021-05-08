GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

