Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB lowered Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI opened at C$23.15 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.18. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.16%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.