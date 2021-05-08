Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 426 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gilbert A. Fuller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $38,996.04.

USNA stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $13,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.