Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear has decreased its dividend payment by 58.8% over the last three years.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

