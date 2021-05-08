Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOD. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.74 million, a P/E ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

