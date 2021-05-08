GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) versus Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Head to Head Analysis

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get GlassBridge Enterprises alerts:

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -10.80% -4.89% Great Elm Capital -98.98% 12.80% 2.96%

0.0% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Great Elm Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 21.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A Great Elm Capital $27.04 million 2.85 -$7.55 million $1.07 3.07

GlassBridge Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Elm Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GlassBridge Enterprises and Great Elm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Great Elm Capital has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 326.83%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.07, indicating that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.