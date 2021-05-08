Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $411,100.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph E. Gilliam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,112. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Glaukos by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after purchasing an additional 314,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Glaukos by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 180,863 shares in the last quarter.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

