Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Federal Signal makes up approximately 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,458,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after buying an additional 393,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.13.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

