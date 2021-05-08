Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Trims Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for 2.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Omnicell worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Omnicell by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 410,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

