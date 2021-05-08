Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America comprises 5.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 11.03% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $47,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPAA. B. Riley raised their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

MPAA opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.58 million, a P/E ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

