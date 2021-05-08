Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of GBT opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

