Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Announces Earnings Results

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.80 million, a P/E ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

