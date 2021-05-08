Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) released its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 660,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $844.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.

GLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

