Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $231.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.83.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.41. 1,360,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average is $197.96. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.