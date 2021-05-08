Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 19,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,659.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

GWRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

