Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 15,474,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,686,363. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.44. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSAT. Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

