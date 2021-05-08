Globant (GLOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Globant to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Globant has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.79 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.20 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.88. 135,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,276. Globant has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.89.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

