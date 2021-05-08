Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.85 million.

Gogo stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 1,454,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen upgraded Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

