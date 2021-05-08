Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

