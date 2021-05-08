Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

In related news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 195,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $162,307.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,063,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,061.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

