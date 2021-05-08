Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBDC stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,327.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

