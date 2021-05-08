Goose Finance Price Tops $13.99 on Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $13.99 or 0.00023942 BTC on major exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.56 million and $1.92 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00081859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00064957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00777953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.35 or 0.09126600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

