Granger Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Granger Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.0% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,092,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $150.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

