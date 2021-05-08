Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPL. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Panther Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 484,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

